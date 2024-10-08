BYU Football Will Wear Classic Royal Uniforms for Homecoming Game Against Arizona
On Saturday afternoon, the BYU football program will host the Arizona Wildcats during homecoming week. The Cougars will be facing a motivated Arizona team who is looking to remain in the conference title race following a loss to Texas Tech.
When the Cougars take the field in front of a (in all likelihood) sellout crowd, they will be wearing the classic royal home uniforms. The last time BYU wore this uniform combination was in 2023 in a home win against Texas Tech.
2024 Uniform Combinations
BYU plans to wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.
Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms
BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.
Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms
BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.
Baylor - All white with royal trim
For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.