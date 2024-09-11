Cougs Daily

BYU is Returning to Royal Uniforms for Road Contest Against Wyoming

Casey Lundquist

Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; BYU's Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first over time against the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Nov 25, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; BYU's Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first over time against the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / Sarah Phipps-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, BYU travels to Laramie to take on the Wyoming Cowboys. It will be the first time BYU has played in Laramie since 2009. After wearing navy against SMU, BYU will go back to royal uniforms against the Cowboys.

BYU will wear the royal helmets with all white uniforms. The last time BYU wore this combination was against Oklahoma State in 2023. The Cougars also wore this combination in a road loss at Oregon in 2022.

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wyoming Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium

Wyoming asked its fans to stripe the stadium in gold and brown. A couple hundred tickets are still available on Wyoming's website.

Wyoming stripe map for BYU game
Wyoming stripe map for BYU game / Wyoming Athletics

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU plans to wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

Jojo Phillips
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips catches a 57-yard touchdown from Jake Retzlaff / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Kobe Wilson (24) and Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

