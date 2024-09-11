BYU is Returning to Royal Uniforms for Road Contest Against Wyoming
On Saturday night, BYU travels to Laramie to take on the Wyoming Cowboys. It will be the first time BYU has played in Laramie since 2009. After wearing navy against SMU, BYU will go back to royal uniforms against the Cowboys.
BYU will wear the royal helmets with all white uniforms. The last time BYU wore this combination was against Oklahoma State in 2023. The Cougars also wore this combination in a road loss at Oregon in 2022.
Wyoming Asks Fans to Stripe the Stadium
Wyoming asked its fans to stripe the stadium in gold and brown. A couple hundred tickets are still available on Wyoming's website.
2024 Uniform Combinations
BYU plans to wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.
SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms
BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.