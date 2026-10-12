Two Key Starters Added Back to the BYU Depth Chart for Notre Dame

On Monday, two BYU starters were added back to the depth chart: Raider Damuni and Isaiah Glasker. It was Damuni's first appearance on the depth chart since the Utah Tech game. Glasker was removed from the depth chart for the Iowa State game.

Damuni is listed as a co-starter at strong safety alongside Tommy Prassas and Isaiah Glasker is listed as a co-starter with Jake Clifton. Clifton has played very, very well in Glasker's absence. It's going to be hard to take Clifton off the field given his productivity over the last two weeks.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake provided some encouraging injury updates for BYU's upcoming game against Notre Dame. "If we're looking at the [Notre Dame] game, everyone that [has} started the game will have a chance to play this weekend except for Andrew Gentry and LJ Martin," Sitake said.

It didn't take long for the injuries to pile up for the BYU football program in 2026. By the end of the first half of the season opener, the Cougars had lost two key contributors in safety Raider Damuni and running back Sione Moa.

The Cougars were down six starters (Raider Damuni, Andrew Gentry, Cannon DeVries, Isaiah Glasker, LJ Martin, Siale Esera) by the end of the TCU game, just four games into the season. After multiple weeks, the Cougars are finally starting to get some of those players back from injury.

Based on Sitake's comments, BYU has a chance to get Raider Damuni, Isaiah Glasker, and Cannon DeVries back from injury this week. Siale Esera made a brief appearance at the end of the Iowa State game. It's anticipated that he will be ready to play against the Fighting Irish. Cannon DeVries is listed as the starting nickel for BYU's defense and the he is also listed as the starting punt returner. Getting him back for punt return duties would be important for this game.

Sione Moa Returns to Practice

BYU running back Sione Moa at the Fall Camp scrimmage | BYU Photo

Perhaps the most notable injury update was that BYU running back Sione Moa has returned to the practice field for BYU.

"It's also nice that Sion Moa is back on the field and practicing," Sitake said on Monday. Moa is just over a month removed from a fairly severe knee injury.

The Cougars have a major need for a power running back that can play in short-yardage situations. If Moa is close to returning from injury, it would be a big boost to the BYU running back room given the injury to LJ Martin. Unlike the others, however, Moa has not been added back to the depth chart.

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