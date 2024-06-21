BYU Signee and JUCO All-American Luke To'omalatai Has Arrived in Provo
A notable addition to the BYU defensive line has arrived in Provo. On Thursday evening, JUCO defensive lineman Luke To’omalatai announced that he had arrived in Provo. To’omalatai's arrival is significant for two reasons:
- He comes to BYU via the JUCO ranks - getting a JUCO player into school always comes with hurdles. It's not uncommon for JUCO transfers to miss the first few weeks of Fall camp. To'omalatai's arrival ensures that he will be available at the start of Fall camp.
- To'omalatai fills a major need for BYU. After Danny Saili transferred out of the program, defensive tackle became that lacked some depth. He is a candidate to be in the rotation right away.
To’omalatai committed to BYU back in December after he took an official visit. He committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Houston, Utah State, Coastal Carolina, San Jose State, UMass, and Akron. He was one of the better defensive tackle signings in the Kalani Sitake era.
To'omalatai played two years of JUCO ball at Long Beach City College. He was a first team all-conference selection in 2023 and he was named a first-team JUCO All-American back in January. Listed at 6'2 and 300 pounds, To'omalatai has the requisite size to play on the interior of the defensive line. It's his quickness at 300 pounds stands out on film. In his first highlight, he beats a pulling guard to the ball handler in the backfield. He was also quick enough to be used on stunts and to chase down running backs from behind.
To'omalatai is a name to remember when BYU kicks off Fall camp.