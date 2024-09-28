BYU Survives at Baylor, Remains Undefeated
It couldn't have been a better start on the road for BYU in Waco. The Cougars marched 75 yards in 7 plays and took a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff was perfect on the first drive, going 4/4 for 69 yards including a 26-yard touchdown pass to Miles Davis.
On the ensuing drive, Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson dropped back to pass and BYU defensive lineman John Nelson tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage. Nelson's running mate at defensive tackle, Blake Mangelson, came down with the tipped pass and gave the ball back to the offense.
The BYU offense needed only four plays to punch it in for the score. A screen pass from Jake Retzlaff to Chase Roberts gave BYU a 14-0 lead.
After a turnover on downs, the BYU offense got the ball back and marched 69 yards in 7 plays to take the 21-0 lead. The BYU offense was rolling and Baylor couldn't do anything to stop it.
The Baylor offense started to get something going, marching 80 yards in 8 plays to cut the lead to 21-7.
Still, BYU's offense couldn't be stopped. The Cougars didn't have great field position after the kickoff but it didn't matter. BYU marched 85 yards in 10 plays, capped off by a beautiful pass from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter for the 44-yard touchdown.
At that point, BYU led 28-7 and showed no signs of slowing down.
But Baylor wouldn't go away. And BYU didn't slam the door when they had the chance.
The Bears responded with a touchdown drive of their own to cut the lead to 28-14.
BYU took a 31-14 lead into the halftime locker room. Even though Baylor had found a lot of success on offense in the first half, BYU took a three-score lead into the break.
Then, suddenly, the offense went dormant in the second half. After a field goal on the first drive of the second half, the BYU offense completely stalled. BYU's next five offensive drives went as follows:
- 3 Plays, 2 yards - Interception
- 6 Plays, 18 yards - Missed field goal
- 3 Plays, -4 yards - Punt
- 3 Plays, 8 yards - Interception
- 3 Plays, -2 yards - Punt
BYU's offense needed only one more score to end the game - but they couldn't sustain a drive. Play calls were questionable and costly penalties nearly let the lead slip away.
BYU went from leading 31-14 at halftime to leading 34-28 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
With the game on the line, BYU turned to its defense. The Cougars needed to get stops and they did. Baylor had three chances to take the lead. Those three drives went as follows:
- 9 Plays, 9 yards - Punt
- 7 Plays, 21 yards - Turnover on downs
- 2 Plays, -10 Yards - Interception
Baylor got the ball back with 1:24 left on the clock with a chance to go win the game. Just like they have all year, the BYU defense stepped up and got a well-timed turnover. BYU safety Crew Wakley stepped in front of a Sawyer Robertson pass attempt to seal the 34-28 win.
BYU had to work for its first road win in conference play, but a win is a win.
BYU is 5-0 after oddsmakers set their 2024 win total at 4.5 for the regular season. The bye week comes at a great time - BYU got banged up against the Bears.
BYU is off next week before hosting Oklahoma State at home on October 12th.