College Football 26 Updates BYU Quarterback Room, Picks Starter
This week, College Football 26 rolled out a roster update for the 2025 season. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was removed from the roster. EA Sports also updated the BYU quarterback depth chart. EA picked redshirt sophomore McCae Hillstead to win the starting job with a 77 overall rating. He was just slightly ahead of freshman Bear Bachmeier who had a 76 overall rating.
Behind Hillstead and Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet is the third-string quarterback with a 71 overall.
Individual Ratings
Speed
- McCae Hillstead: 74
- Bear Bachmeier: 82
- Treyson Bourguet: 77
Agility
- McCae Hillstead: 75
- Bear Bachmeier: 82
- Treyson Bourguet: 76
Acceleration
- McCae Hillstead: 77
- Bear Bachmeier: 85
- Treyson Bourguet: 79
Awareness
- McCae Hillstead: 78
- Bear Bachmeier: 63
- Treyson Bourguet: 74
Stiff Arm
- McCae Hillstead: 45
- Bear Bachmeier: 67
- Treyson Bourguet: 51
Juke Move
- McCae Hillstead: 80
- Bear Bachmeier: 84
- Treyson Bourguet: 50
Throw Power
- McCae Hillstead: 86
- Bear Bachmeier: 88
- Treyson Bourguet: 92
Short Throw Accuracy
- McCae Hillstead: 80
- Bear Bachmeier: 83
- Treyson Bourguet: 79
Medium Throw Accuracy
- McCae Hillstead: 84
- Bear Bachmeier: 79
- Treyson Bourguet: 78
Deep Throw Accuracy
- McCae Hillstead: 79
- Bear Bachmeier: 73
- Treyson Bourguet: 71
Throwing on the Run
- McCae Hillstead: 75
- Bear Bachmeier: 82
- Treyson Bourguet: 72
Throw Under Pressure
- McCae Hillstead: 79
- Bear Bachmeier: 66
- Treyson Bourguet: 67
Break Sack
- McCae Hillstead: 75
- Bear Bachmeier: 84
- Treyson Bourguet: 64
Play Action
- McCae Hillstead: 79
- Bear Bachmeier: 75
- Treyson Bourguet: 70
