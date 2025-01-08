Depth Chart Projections for the BYU Defensive Line Following Multiple Transfer Additions
In 2024, all of BYU's starting defensive linemen were seniors. The 2025 defensive line will feature multiple new faces and likely multiple newcomers. In our preliminary roster projections, we forecasted as many as 11 newcomers in the defensive line rooms. The future defensive line depth chart will start to get clearer during Spring camp, but today, we're taking a way-too-early stab at the defensive line depth chart.
BYU Defensive Line Depth Chart
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Kinilau Fonohema OR Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- Tausili Akana OR Hunter Clegg
- Ephraim Asiata
We'll start with the defensive ends. The battle for the starting defensive end positions are going to be some of the most heated competitions of Spring and Fall camps. BYU has multiple players in the room that were coveted recruits, including Tuasili Akana, Hunter Clegg, Kini Fonohema, Ephraim Asiata, and Bodie Schoonover. However, none of them have played many reps in college.
In our earliest projection, we're expecting Bodie Schoonover to get one of the starting jobs. Schoonover will be in his fourth year in the program in 2025. Schoonover was listed at 255 pounds in 2024, so he will be one of the heaviest defensive ends on the roster. We expect his combination of size and experience to earn him a starting role.
Opposite of Bodie Schoonover, that starting position will be wide open. Will Hunter Clegg be ready to play that many snaps less than a year removed from a mission? Can Tausili Akana put on enough weight to be a three-down defensive end? Can Ephraim Asiata put on enough weight to be in the rotation? Kinilau Fonohema was a coveted recruit coming out of Springville High School - will he be ready to compete as a redshirt freshman?
If nobody is ready, BYU could look to move Jack Kelly from linebacker to defensive end. Kelly played defensive end at Weber State and he lined up at defensive end multiple times against Colorado.
BYU has a lot of questions to answer at defensive end during Spring camp.
Defensive Tackles
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Viliami Po'uha
- Joshua Singh
- John Taumoepeau OR Anisi Purcell
- Luke Toomalatai OR Sani Tuala
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important transfer addition for BYU. Tanuvasa was a two-year starter at Utah, and you can put him in the projected starting lineup for BYU in 2025.
Next to Tanuvasa, the other starting spot will be up for grabs. We expect at least a few defensive ends to make the transition inside to play defensive tackle. Due to their size, we have moved Viliami Po'uha and Sani Tuala to defensive tackle.
Anisi Purcell, a two-year starter for SUU, transferred to BYU and will compete for time at this spot. Purcell started 19 out of 21 games from 2023 to 2024. He has tallied 52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks over the course of his career. He has been credited with 58 total quarterback pressures over the last two seasons.
Purcell was listed as a 265-pound defensive end at Southern Utah. Given BYU's need at defensive tackle, it's most likely that he will slide inside and play defensive tackle for the Cougars. BYU had success moving defensive ends to defensive tackle in 2024, they could be looking to use the same strategy in 2025. We expect him to compete for a starting job.
John Taumoepeau and Luke Toomalatai were rotational players for BYU in 2024 and they are currently set to return in 2025. Taumoepeau played more snaps than Toomalatai in 2024, so we gave him the slight edge to win the starting job.