Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Revealed for BYU's Regular Season Finale Against UCF
Morning football is coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Sunday, the kickoff time and broadcast plans for BYU's regular season finale against UCF were released. The Cougars will host the Knights at 11 AM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
This will be the first time that BYU has kicked off in the morning in Provo since 2023, when the Cougars hosted the Oklahoma Sooners.
What's at Stake When BYU Takes on UCF
A spot in the Big 12 title game is up for grabs in this game. Most importantly, BYU won't depend on anyone else going into the final week of the regular season. If BYU beats UCF, they will be in the Big 12 title game regardless of the other outcomes next weekend.
BYU clearly learned from its November collapse in 2024. Last year, BYU lost back-to-back games and lost control of its own destiny. The tiebreaker dominoes didn't go in BYU's favor, and the Cougars learned at halftime of their regular season finale that they had been eliminated from the Big 12 title race.
Texas Tech is the only other Big 12 team that controls its own destiny to the Big 12 title game. The Red Raiders are a road win over West Virginia away from securing a spot in the championship game. A BYU-Texas Tech rematch is by far the most likely matchup.
BYU will also be playing for a potential at-large bid in the College Football Playoff next weekend. The Cougars came into the weekend as the first team out of the College Football Playoff picture. All it would take is one upset next weekend to open up an at-large spot for BYU. The Cougars, frankly, should not be on the bubble. BYU's resume has been discounted by the College Football Playoff committee. If not for resume and conference bias, BYU would be safely in the field. Instead, BYU is forced to scoreboard watch and hope that the teams in front of them lose.
A win over UCF would also give BYU 11 regular season wins for the first time since the 1996 season. BYU will have a lot on the line when they host UCF next Saturday.