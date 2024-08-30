Predicting Every Game on the 2024 BYU Football Schedule
BYU football is back. On Saturday, the Cougars kick off the 2024 season against the Southern Illinois Salukis. Today, we're predicting every game on BYU's 2024 schedule. For a more long-form perspective, you can check out our podcast below.
8/31 - vs Southern Illinois
BYU has never lost to an FCS team - that won't change on Saturday when the Cougars host Southern Illinois. Southern Illinois lost a lot of production from one year ago while BYU returns most starters. Vegas line aside, BYU should win this one comfortably.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
9/6 - @ SMU
SMU didn't look good against Nevada. Without a lucky safety in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs would probably be 0-1. Quarterback Preston Stone, however, started to get in a groove in the second half. Stone is coming off a season-ending leg injury and the rust showed against Nevada in the first half.
Unlike FPI, I don't believe this is the most difficult game on BYU's schedule. Still, traveling to Texas has always been a challenge for BYU. I think BYU pulls off a September upset for a fourth consecutive season.
Prediction: Win (2-0)
9/14 - @ Wyoming
This game means the world to Wyoming. BYU can't take this game lightly. Still, BYU has a nine-game winning streak over the Cowboys and I expect that win streak to continue.
Prediction: Win (3-0)
9/21 - vs Kansas State
On paper, this game looks really tough for BYU. The Cougars are picked to finish near the bottom in the Big 12 while the Wildcats are picked near the top. This game, however, will be the first conference road start for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.
This game will be close, but we give Kansas State the edge.
Prediction: Loss (3-1)
9/28 vs Baylor
After an emotional game against Kansas State, playing five games in five weeks starts to add up. BYU loses a disappointing one in Waco.
Prediction: Loss (3-2)
10/12 vs Arizona
Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan might be the best duo in the conference. If Arizona didn't lose its head coach and a large portion of its roster after last season, the Wildcats would be our pick to win the conference. Instead, question marks surround the Wildcats going into 2024.
Still, Fifita is the best quarterback in the conference in my opinion. BYU loses a close one.
Prediction: Loss (3-3)
10/18 vs Oklahoma State
BYU has a history of winning revenge games. Last year, BYU let an 18-point lead slip away in the second half against the Cowboys. Ollie Gordon is an incredibly dangerous running back, but quarterback Alan Bowman struggles at times. We like BYU to get revenge in this one.
Prediction: Win (4-3)
10/25 @ UCF
Playing in the state of Florida has never been kind to BYU. It wasn't until 2020 in the Boca Raton Bowl when BYU won its first game in the sunshine state.
UCF has a new quarterback in Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson. Jefferson struggled to learn a new offense in 2023, and he's tasked with learning another new offense in Orlando. Jefferson struggles to get the ball out of his hand. Last year, he took 42 sacks at Arkansas. He has taken at least 24 sacks every year over the last three years.
KJ Jefferson sacks taken:
2021: 27
2022: 24
2023: 42
If BYU can force Jefferson into mistakes, they have a chance to win this game. We're picking UCF's dominant rushing attack to win the day. This is typically the stage of the season where BYU's depth is tested and they struggle against the run.
Prediction: Loss (4-4)
11/9 @ Utah
The BYU-Utah rivalry is back. This sure looks like the toughest game on BYU's schedule. The Utes aren't without some questions of their own, but they have enough talent to beat a rebuilding BYU program in November.
Prediction: Loss (4-5)
11/16 vs Kansas
Devin Neal and Jalon Daniels are the best rushing duo in the conference. This game could come down to the health of Jalon Daniels. BYU was the only Big 12 team to face Daniels last season. The Jayhawks won't be able to turn to former backup Jason Bean who is now in the NFL.
If Daniels is healthy, we're taking Kansas is a close one. If he's injured or BYU pulls off the upset, this could be a game where BYU picks up a chance to get to seven wins.
Prediction: Loss (4-6)
11/23 @ Arizona State
New quarterback Sam Leavitt will try to turn around an Arizona State program that struggled mightily in 2023. BYU will have a healthy contingent of fans in attendance for this one. We like BYU's chances in the desert.
Prediction: Win (5-6)
11/30 vs Houston
BYU is 3-0 all time against Houston. Every matchup between these two teams has come down to the wire. With bowl eligibility on the line, we like BYU's chances to get the critical sixth win.
Prediction: Win (6-6)