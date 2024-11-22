Cougs Daily

The Uniform Matchup for No. 14 BYU at No. 21 Arizona State is Set

Casey Lundquist

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) after catching a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) after catching a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday afternoon, no. 14 BYU travels to Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State, who is celebrating Senior night and homecoming, will wear throwback uniforms for this ranked matchup.

On the opposite sideline, BYU will wear its royal away uniforms with royal helmets and white facemasks. This will be the first time BYU has worn this exact combination since 2023 against Arkansas. In that game, BYU pulled off a road upset against the Razorbacks. The Cougars are hoping for a similar outcome on Saturday.

BYU football
Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2024 Uniform Combinations

BYU will wear unique uniform combinations in every game once again in 2024. Back in August, BYU revealed all the uniform combinations they will wear this season.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all royal uniforms in the season opener against Southern Illinois. For the first time, BYU wore white facemasks with this combination.

SMU - Navy helmets with white uniforms

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against SMU
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff against SMU / BYU Photo

BYU wore a navy combination against SMU that had not been worn before. The Cougars wore navy helmets with all white uniforms and navy trim.

Wyoming - Royal helmets with white uniforms

Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming
Keelan Marion scores a touchdown on a kickoff return against Wyoming / BYU Photo

BYU went back to royal against Wyoming with the all white uniforms with the royal helmets.

Kansas State - 1996 All white throwback uniforms

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff drops back against Kansas State
BYU QB Jake Retzlaff drops back against Kansas State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the 1996 all white throwback uniforms against Kansas State, and the crowd wore white as well. The uniforms added to the electric atmosphere inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as BYU took down no. 13 Kansas State in dominant fashion.

Baylor - All white with royal trim

Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor
Chase Roberts catches a screen pass for a touchdown against Baylor / BYU Photo

For the fourth time in as many weeks, BYU wore white on white uniforms against Baylor. This time, BYU wore all white uniforms with the white helmets and royal trim.

Arizona - Classic royal home uniforms

Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona
Harrison Taggart and Tanner Wall against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms against Arizona.

Oklahoma State - Royal home uniforms

BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State
BYU tight end Ryner Swanson against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic home uniforms against Oklahoma State, except the facemasks were white instead of royal.

UCF - Royal away uniforms with royal helmets

BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF
BYU linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Aisea Moa make a tackle against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal oreo" combination against UCF in a convincing road win.

Utah - Royal rush

BYU offensive line against Utah
BYU offensive line against Utah / BYU Photo

BYU wore the "royal rush" uniforms in a color-on-color matchup against Utah.

Kansas - Royal home with royal helmets

BYU Football
Nov 16, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) is tackled after a catch by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Against Kansas, BYU wore the royal home uniform with royal helmets.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football