Two Metrics that Suggest BYU's Offense is Further Along Than You Might Think
Going into the 2025 season, questions surrounded the BYU offense. The Cougars lost their starting quarterback in July and took most of Fall Camp to pick true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier as the starting quarterback.
On the surface, the BYU offense has been good but not great. BYU ranks 46th nationally in total offense and has averaged 28 points per game against FBS competition. However, a deeper dive into advanced metrics suggests the BYU offense might be further along than you think.
Available Yards
Total yards only tells part of the story for the BYU offense. Since BYU has a true freshman at quarterback, the Cougars have opted to slow down the game, limit possessions, and trust the defense while Bachmeier gets up to speed.
When BYU has had the ball, they have moved the football. According to BCFToys, BYU's offense ranks 24th nationally in available yards. "Available yards percentage is calculated by dividing drive yards (measured from starting field position to ending field position) by available yards (measured from starting field position to end zone)."
Available yards includes only FBS vs FBS games in non-garbage time (when the game is out of hand).
Going even one level deeper, BYU has gained 68% of available yards (16th nationally) from their starting field position to the opponent's 20 yard-line. The Cougars have gained 78% of the available yards (8th nationally) between their starting field position and the opponent's 40 yard-line.
In other words, BYU is one of the best offenses in the country between the 20's. BYU's offensive struggles have come in the redzone. The Cougars have settled for too many field goals this season.
If BYU can start finishing more of those promising drives with touchdowns, they could quickly become one of the most efficient offenses in the country. The Cougars showed signs of improvement against Colorado. After settling for a field goal inside the Colorado 10 yard-line in their first redzone trip, BYU converted on its next two trips to the redzone.
Quality Drive Rate
Quality drive rate is as simple as it sounds: how often does an offense put together a quality drive? According to CFB Grapns, BYU's offense ranks seventh nationally in quality drive rate. A quality drive percentage is defined as a "a percentage of a team's drives that result in a scoring opportunity, specifically a first down inside the opponent's 40-yard line or a touchdown from outside the 40-yard line."
As mentioned above, most offensive issues have been on the opponents' side of the field. While the Cougars needs to start finishing more drives with touchdowns to have a chance to compete for a Big 12 title, moving the ball is still important.
Moving the football allows BYU's defense to stay fresh and win the field position battle. Historically speaking, average starting field position has been one of the most important metrics in terms of predicting whether BYU will win or lose a game.
BYU currently ranks fourth nationally in net starting position, and the offense has played a big role in that. Three-and-outs have been very rare for the BYU offense. When Sam Vander Haar has come onto the field to punt, he has typically had a chance to pin the opposing offense deep in their own territory.
BYU's quality drive rate and available years gain indicate that the BYU offense could be close to breaking through. And it could come right at the perfect time. In a few weeks, BYU kicks off a six-game gaunlet at Arizona, vs Utah, at Iowa State, at Texas Tech, vs TCU, and at Cincinnati. The BYU offense will need to be playing its best football if the Cougars hope to leave that stretch as a title contender.