Updated Depth Chart Projections for BYU's Offensive Line
Coming out of Spring camp, BYU was thin along the offensive line. After camp, Aaron Roderick said BYU would look to add an offensive lineman or two in the transfer portal. Over the last few weeks, BYU picked up two transfer commitments in Austin Leausa and Isaiah Jatta. Leausa is projected to play along the interior of the offensive line while Jatta is projected to play tackle. Today, we're updating our projected depth chart for the BYU offensive line.
Left Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Jake Griffin
Brayden Keim remains our projected starter at left tackle. Whether it's left tackle or right tackle, Keim is a lock to start at one of the two tackle spots. It's probably safe to assume that the top three tackles will be Brayden Keim, Caleb Etienne, and Isaiah Jatta. After those three, the fourth spot is up for grabs. We expect Jake Griffin and Joe Brown to compete for that spot. True freshman Ikinasio Tupou is another name to watch here.
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Peter Falaniko OR Jake Eichorn
Weylin Lapuaho is another lock to start after starting every game last year when he was healthy.
Center
- Connor Pay
- Weston Jones
There's no doubt that Connor Pay will start at center for BYU. The backup is more of a question mark. For now, we have Weston Jones penciled as the backup. Peter Falaniko is another candidate to win the backup job.
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa
- Sonny Makasini OR Joe Brown
As of this writing, we have Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa penciled in as the starter at right guard. Leausa has more experience than most of the guys competing for that last starting spot at guard. He was a two-year starter for SUU.
Right Tackle
- Caleb Etienne OR Isaiah Jatta
- Joe Brown
The last starting tackle spot could be one of the top position battles of Fall camp. Both Caleb Etienne and Isaiah Jatta have sky-high potential, but neither of them realized their full potential last year.
Joe Brown, a former standout for Lone Peak, impressed everyone when he came back from his mission. He came back in incredible shape. Aaron Roderick even joked that it looked like he had served his mission at Gold's Gym. Brown could play either guard or tackle. Whether it's this year or next year, we expect Brown to be an important part of the BYU offensive line in the future.