BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/12/2020

Casey Lundquist

Welcome to the fourth edition of the weekly recruiting recap. Here at CougsDaily, we spend a lot of time covering recruiting. Recruiting is a wild game that changes by the day. This is the easiest and most accurate way to get a recap of BYU recruiting each week. Let's get started!

Offers

Dallas Vakalahi

We talked about Dallas in more detail this week - check out that story here.

Graduating Class: 2022 West High School

Vakalahi is listed as a Defensive Tackle at 6'3 270 lbs. Vakalahi preps at West High in Salt Lake City, Utah. Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, BYU is Vakalahi's first offer. Vakalahi has also received recruiting interest from Utah and Utah State.

Liutai Kinikini

Graduating Class: 2022 West High School

Kinikini plays Wide Receiver right now but BYU sees him as a LB/DE at the next level. BYU is Kinikini's first offer. Kinikini has family connections to the University of Utah.

Talitu'i Pututau

Graduating Class: 2023 West High School

BYU was the first to offer Pututau but they certainly won't be the last. BYU sees Pututau as an interior Defensive Lineman at the next level. Pututau has family connections to the University of Utah.

Karson Gay

Graduating Class: 2022 (Chattanooga Tennessee)

Gay is a Tight End whose recruitment is on the verge is taking off. You can read a story about his offer here.

Commits

Hinckley Ropati - RB

Ropati is a RB from Cerritos Junior College. The goal is for Ropati to graduate in December and transfer to BYU with three years of eligibility remaining. You can watch my interview with Ropati here.

