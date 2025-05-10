10 In-State Recruits that BYU Football Fans Should Know
BYU is in the middle of the most important recruiting months of the year. Gone are the days where recruits take official visits in December. Now, the lion's share of official visits occur in May and June.
In-state prospects are going to play a critical role in BYU's 2026 class. The Cougars already have verbal commitments from two of the top three prospects in the state in tight end Brock Harris and offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo. BYU also has commitments from three other in-state prospects: Legend Glasker, PJ Takitaki, and Kaneal Sweetwyne.
Today, we're going over 10 in-state prospects that are BYU target. These players are not committed to the Cougars, but they are recruits that BYU fans should follow over the next few months.
1. Jaron Pula - WR
Last season, four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula attended school just down Lavell Edwards Stadium at Timpview. Pula, a UCLA commit, has been in touch with BYU despite being committed to the Bruins. He attended a BYU Spring practice with his twin brother Kennan, BYU commit Brock Harris, and five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
Pula is one of the best players in the state in the 2026 class and he has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Pula is the real deal. He will also likely be a package deal with his twin brother Kenna Pula who is also a BYU target.
The Pula twins hold competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, ASU, Miami, Oregon, Tennesse, Texas Tech, Utah, Wisconsin and Washington among others.
2. Kennan Pula - WR
Kennan Pula, the twin brother of Jaron Pula, is also committed to UCLA. Pula was a star on both sides of the ball for Timpview last season. He will finish his high school career with his twin brother at Lone Peak High School.
3. Devaughn Eka - RB
Lehi High School star Devaughn Eka is one of just a small handful of running backs that BYU has targeted in the 2026 recruiting class. As a junior last season, Eka was a key member of a Lehi team that went to the 6A semifinals and narrowly lost 35-34 to eventual state champion Corner Canyon. He tallied nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He had 15 total touchdowns and he was named to the Deseret News 2024 6A all-state second team after the 2024 season.
On film, Eka is very well-rounded. He runs efficiently between the tackles and he has the burst to hit the hole and get downhill. He reaches his top speed quickly and often turns what looks like a short gain into a chunk play. An underrated aspect of his game is his ability to run with physicality. He doesn't shy away from contact and will get a few extra yards after contact.
4. Kaue Akana - ATH
Kaue Akana will probably be a four-star prospect by the time signing day rolls around. Akana holds competing offers from all over the country, including offers from the likes of USC, Utah, UCLA, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington, and UCF.
Akana preps just down the road from BYU at Orem High School. He starred on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. As a wide receiver, he tallied over 1,200 receiving yards while averaging 16.1 yards per reception. On defense, he had nearly 60 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Akana has locked in a BYU official visit that he will take in a couple weeks.
5. Graham Livingston - WR
Graham Livingston recently picked up an offer from BYU and Cal shortly followed suit. He also holds competing offers from Utah and Utah State. Livingston is one of the fastest players in the state in the 2026 recruiting class. He recently ran a personal best 10.62 in the 100 meter.
Livingston was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah last season. He finished first in Utah in receiving yards with 1,624 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 125 receiving yards per game. He also had five interceptions on the defensive side and he returned four of those interceptions for touchdowns.
6. Lopeti Moala - DL
Former Davis High School standout Lopeti Moala will finish his high school career at Orem High School. Moala has been on BYU's campus multiple times already and he will take an official visit to BYU in June.
Moala is one of the top players in Utah in the 2026 class. His offer sheet includes competing offers from USC, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Washington State. He has announced his plans to take official visits to Utah, Stanford, and UCLA along with BYU.
7. Adam Bywater - LB
Adam Bywater is the younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater. Bywater picked up his first offer from Utah back in December, and now he holds other competing offers from Utah State, Boise State, Arizona State, UNLV, San Jose State, and San Diego State. BYU offered him at the end of January.
Bywater will take his official visit to BYU from June 19-22.
8. Ifo Pili Jr. - DL
Granger High School standout Ifo Pili Jr. picked up a BYU offer back in the Summer of 2024. He has picked up competing offers from Utah, Utah State, and UNLV since then.
9. Aisa Galea'i - ATH
Versatile athlete Aisa Galea'i preps at Timpview High School. He is one of the most coveted recruits in the state. He holds a BYU offers and he holds competing offers from the likes of Oregon, ASU, Arizona, Utah, Iowa State, Miami, Washington, Oklahoma State, and UCLA among others.
10. Jaxon Toala - S
Safety prospect Jaxon Toala has played both safety and wide receiver in high school. Toala has locked in an official visit to Boise State. He was in attendance for BYU's Junior Day back in January. BYU was the first team to offer Toala clear back in June of 2022.