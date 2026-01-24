BYU Extends a Batch of Offers on the Recruiting Trail

Since the 2026 class is mostly wrapped up, the month of January is primarily spent visiting recruits in future recruiting class. The BYU coaching staff has been visiting high school recruits all over the country. On Friday, the staff extended a batch of scholarship offers to players in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

1. Jaxson Rex - ATH (2027)

BYU fans are very familiar with the Rex name. Former BYU tight end Byron Rex was an All-American in the 1990's. At least one of Byron's sons, Isaac and Preston, have been on BYU's roster since 2020. Isaac Rex set the record for the most receiving touchdowns by a BYU tight end before he graduated. Preston Rex made the transition from safety to running back last season and played in a reserve role behind LJ Martin.

Well it's time to get to know another Rex: Jaxson Rex. On Friday, BYU offered Jaxson Rex a scholarship. Jaxson stars on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a safety at San Clemente High School. Jaxson's 6'1 frame suggests he will play either safety or wide receiver at the next level as well.

Rex holds competing offers from Oregon State, Utah State, Cal Poly, and Sacramento State. Given the various family connections, BYU should immediately be considered the team to beat in his recruitment.

2. Jeovanni Henley - DB (2027)

Jeovanni Henley was offered a scholarship by new BYU cornerbacks coach Demario Warren. Henley plays both defensive back and running back, and he is listed as an athlete by recruiting services. We would expect him to play defensive back should he choose BYU.

He holds competing offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Boston College, UCLA, Oregon State, and San Jose State. He preps at Junipero Serra High School in Palo Alto, California.

3. Maximus Curry - WR (2028)

Maximus Curry picked up a BYU offer on Friday, even though he is a few years away from graduating. The 5'9 wide receiver has already picked up competing offers from the likes of Tennessee, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Kentucky. Curry is a native of Tennessee, so the Cougars will face an uphill battle trying to pull him away from his in-state schools.

4. Jamaree Turner - OL

Jamaree Turner is a 2028 offensive line prospect out of powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Turner holds some competing Big 12 offers already from the likes of Arizona State and Texas Tech.

