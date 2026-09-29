BYU's Decorated 2027 Defensive Line Class Has Delivered on the Hype

Over the Summer, BYU picked up commitments from four coveted defensive line recruits: four-star Jeremiah Williams, four-star Uhila Wolfgramm, and high three-stars Moa Havili and Jag Ioane. All four BYU commits are in the middle of their final seasons of high school football, and so far, they are delivering on the hype.

Uhila Wolfgramm - DE

Maple Mountain star Uhila Wolfgramm is one of the best pass-rushers out West and he has proved that this season. Despite being at the top of the opposing offense's scouting report, Wolfgramm is up to 10.5 sacks on the season which ranks second in the state of Utah. Wolfgramm has also been credited with 16 QB hurries.

In total, he has been credited with 15.5 tackles for loss as well. Wolgramm's recruitment turned into a two-team battle between BYU and Oklahoma. The Cougars got a really good one in Uhila Wolfgramm.

BYU has 3 commits that currently rank inside the top 50 nationally for sacks on @MaxPreps.



Uhila Wolfgramm - 10.5

Jeremiah Williams - 7

Jag Ioane - 7



Wolfgramm the big prize. 6030, 250 back in March with a 4.31 shuttle. Rugby background. Runs the 100. pic.twitter.com/Y5dyyct30N — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) September 15, 2026

Jeremiah Williams - DT

Jeremiah Williams has made waves on social media for his ability to carry the football as a running back. While Williams is incredibly entertaining to watch as a ball-carrier, he has the potential to be a game-wrecker on the defensive line at BYU. Williams' stats have only been recorded for four games this season. In those four games, he has eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss. You could argue that Williams is the best defensive tackle prospect to commit to BYU in the Kalani Sitake era.

Williams has the potential to make an instant impact when he enrolls at BYU. Over the last few years, BYU has seen more and more true freshmen that are ready to contribute right away. That is driven by improved recruiting. Williams is one of those prospects that could come in and play right away.

Get over here! @Jeremiah_W22



BYU commit Jeremiah Williams bullrush off the edge, gets home for a big-time sack. Westlake punts



4Q 7:21: Tustin 28, Westlake 14 pic.twitter.com/PFR623hEps — West Coast Preps Los Angeles (@LA__WCP) September 19, 2026

Moa Havili - DT

Moa Havili's stats haven't been updated for the 2026 season. However, he did have a long rushing touchdown earlier this season. Havili showed off his athleticism at his size on the long touchdown run.

Moa Havili is a BYU DT commit that can also do this.



The stiff arm was impressive enough, but the speed to get around the corner and take it the distance?? pic.twitter.com/J4m9cw7m4I — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 21, 2026

Jag Ioane - DE

Jag Ioane has seven sacks this season including this strip sack against national powerhouse Mater Dei. Ioane had five sacks in a single game against Springville High School. He has also been credited with 10 tackles for loss. Ioane is still filling out his frame, but he is as quick as a cat coming off the edge. His quickness reminds us a lot of former Timpview High School great Logan Fano when he was coming out of high school.

🚨We're on UPSET WATCH, as No. 9 Mater Dei (CA) leads Orem (UT) 32-26 with just under 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Orem with the ball. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fTq8DMzYYE — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 30, 2026

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