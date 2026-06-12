Cal Hoping to Add More Top Prospects from This Weekend's Visitors

Cal is hoping to land more four-star prospects this weekend when it hosts another group of talented high school players in the class of 2027.

Several of the visitors this weekend have already committed to Cal, and Tosh Lupoi and his coaches will try to solidify those commitments.

More significant, though, are the three uncommitted four-star prospects scheduled to visit Berkeley this weekend, and Cal seems to have a shot at all three.

According to On3, Cal appears to be the leader in landing four-star defensive back Kamil Loud of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Washington seems to be Cal's main competition for four-star wide receiver Zion White of Mililani (Hawaii) High School. Cal is also battling big boys Alabama, Oregon and Georgia for four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, who also attends Bishop Gorman High School, but Cal seems to have an outside shot at him too. Stepp is rated a five-star prospect by ESPN, and Cal has not signed a five-star prospect since 2016 (Demetris Robertson).

Cal is scheduled to host all three this weekend.

Cal already has commitments from eight four-star prospects, and if Cal is able to sign all eight, it would be the most four-star recruits signed by Cal since 2011. The Golden Bears have not signed more than two four-star recruits in any of the past five years.

The four-star prospects who have committed to Cal for 2027 include offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, athlete Elyjah Staples, tight end Rahzario Edwards, wide receiver Charles Davis III, cornerback Duvay Williams, edge Troy Bowens and defensive back Myles Baker. Quarterback Dane Weber, a Cal commit, is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, but not by others.

Baker and Staples are scheduled to visit Cal this weekend.

Three other Berkeley visitors of note this weekend are Brody Rudnicki, a three-star quarterback from Folsom, California; Jamie Spurgeon, a three-star athlete/tight end from Minarets High School in O’Neal, California, and cornerback Alius Mayo, who was a freshman at Modesto Junior College in 2025.

Rudnicki has said that he will publicly announce his commitment on June 24, and will chose from among Cal, Utah and BYU, so Cal may have to wait on him. But Cal seems to have a good shot at landing a commitment from Spurgeon.

Mayo is also being recruited by Mississippi State, Memphis and Hawaii and is scheduled to play another season of junior college ball.

Lupoi has not targeted many junior college players, but as defensive coordinator for many years at major college programs, Lupoi knows how important cornerback play is.

When Lupoi was named Cal’s head coach in December, he arrived with a reputation as an excellent recruiter, and he has lived up to the billing so far.

Cal's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 19th-best in the country by 247Sports Composite rankings, and 21st by Rivals Industry Composite rankings as of June 12.