Shane Steichen Gave Heartfelt Tribute to Late Owner Jim Irsay After Colts' Win
The Colts commemorated late owner Jim Irsay on Sunday during their first game since Irsay's death in May.
Before facing the Dolphins, the Colts lined chairs across Lucas Oil Stadium with T-shirts saying "For The Boss" and gave out bobbleheads of Irsay. A mural of Irsay was unveiled on "Jim Irsay Street," and members of the team's Ring of Honor were in town to watch Irsay get inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime.
Perhaps the best way the Colts honored Irsay, though, was simply getting the win. The Colts dominated the Dolphins 33-8 to earn their first Week 1 victory since 2013 and "win for Jim."
"This one's a little more special. It's a little more special," head coach Shane Steichen told his players in the locker room after the game. "There's a man that gave so much to this city and this organization. He bleeded blue. He represented the horseshoe every single day. He loved this team. He's not with us physically, but he's in this locker room spiritually. He's watching down on us. He raised three daughters that run our football team, and we couldn't be more thankful."
On a day when many players on the Colts stood out, Steichen fittingly gave the game ball to Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, the new co-owners of the team.
The Colts will continue to pay tribute to Irsay throughout the season by wearing special jersey patches in his honor, which they debuted against the Dolphins.