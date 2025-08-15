Packers vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
Anthony Richardson was supposed to play the majority of the snaps for the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, but an early injury led to Daniel Jones playing almost the whole game. Despite Richardson returning to practice this week, Jones will start in their second preseason game, this one against the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers themselves dealt with a QB injury of their own in their first preseason game, as Jordan Love injured his left thumb, leading to surgery to repair a ligament. He's expected to return to practice as early as next week, but the Packers will rely on their backup quarterbacks in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for Saturday's exhibition showdown.
Packers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +6.5 (-115)
- Colts -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers +210
- Colts -255
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
Packers vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): WTMJ-TV, WGBA-TV, CBS4
- Packers Record: 0-1
- Colts Record: 0-1
Packers vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Matt LaFleur is 7-10 straight up and 7-10 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Shane Steichen is 4-3 straight up and 4-3 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Packers vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
I'm aware the Colts plan on playing their starters while the Packers will sit the majority of theirs, but that's not enough for me to lay 6.5 points with Indianapolis. Daniel Jones looked horrible in their first game against the Ravens, completing just 10-of-21 passes for 144 yards. Now that he's getting the start again this Saturday, do you have confidence he can give the Colts a lead they can hang out to for the duration of the game? I certainly don't.
I'll take the points with the Packers in this exhibition matchup.
Pick: Packers +6.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
