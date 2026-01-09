Two 2025 Cal Assistant Coaches, Two Cal Transfers Join New Teams

Two assistant coaches on Cal’s 2025 football staff – Allen Brown and Andrew Browning -- have joined other teams, and two Cal transfers – Landon Morris and Nick Morrow -- have also committed to new teams.

Brown was one of Cal’s two defensive backs coaches this past season under Justin Wilcox, but Kentucky has announced that Brown has been hired as Kentucky’s defensive backs coach under new head coach Will Stein, who is currently Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

Allen Brown should not be confused with Terrence Brown, who was the other Cal defensive backs coach in 2025 and was also the Bears’ co-defensive coordinator.

Cal’s new defensive backs coach under head coach Tosh Lupoi will be safeties coach Connor Boyd and cornerbacks coach Da’Von Brown.

Browning, who recently finished his seventh season as Cal defensive line coach, is expected to be hired by Washington State as the Cougars’ defensive line coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

Darrion Daniels, a defensive analyst at Oregon this past season, has been named Cal's defensive line coach and pass-rush specialist under Lupoi. There was also a credible report that Sacramento State defensive line coach Eddy McGilvra is expected to be added to Cal's staff, although Cal has not confirmed that.

Source: Washington State is set to hire Andrew Browning as defensive line coach. Browning has spent the past seven years coaching Cal's defensive line. He's a former first-team All-WAC lineman at Boise State, has worked at Boise State (when WSU coach Kirby Moore played) and at… pic.twitter.com/y2svvi7n6q — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2025

Morris was a tight end for Cal in 2025, when he played in 12 games and caught seven passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal and has now committed to Wake Forest, according to multiple reports.

Cal plays a home game against Wake Forest next season, so the Bears will go against Morris in 2026.

Morrow, an offensive tackle who started 11 games for Cal as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and five games this past season as a sophomore, has committed to Kansas, according to multiple reports. He was a starter in Cal’s Hawaii Bowl loss to Hawaii.

Kansas finished with a 5-7 record this past season and lost its final three games. The Jayhawks are coached by Lance Leipold.

Lupoi is currently serving as Oregon defensive coordinator and will continue in the that role until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana tonight (Friday) in a CFP semifinal game.

