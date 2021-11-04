Multiple Cal Football Players on COVID List, Will Miss Saturday's Game

The Bears' game against Arizona is still on as scheduled

Multiple Cal football players have been placed in the COVID protocol list and will not be available for Saturday's game at Arizona, Cal announced Thursday.

The announcement did not name the players placed in protocol or how many players are involved. It also did not say whether any players had tested positive for COVID-19, only that they were placed in the protocol, which could include contact-tracing elements

Saturday's game against Arizona is still on as scheduled, but Cal will not have its entire roster available.

Until now, Cal had not released the number of players and coaches who had been vaccinated for COVID-19, but Thursday's release notes that 99 percent of the football players have been vaccinated.

Here is the complete Cal release:

BERKELEY, CA – Multiple Cal football student-athletes are in COVID protocol and will not be available to play in Saturday's game at Arizona. All student-athletes traveling to Tucson will be tested and cleared prior to departing the Bay Area. Everyone within the Cal football program is compliant with UC Berkeley's COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and 99 percent of football student-athletes are fully vaccinated. Due to state and federal student privacy laws, Cal Athletics is not able to comment on the personal health of individual student-athletes. "Our primary concern is for the health of our student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation closely," Cal Director of Athletics said. "As we know, this pandemic is not over. We need to respect it and understand that it can affect much of what we do every day. Even with 99 percent of our football student-athletes fully vaccinated, we have seen that breakthrough cases are still possible."

