Arizona Center Motiejus Krivas Out For The Season Ahead of Cincinnati Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are definitely facing a smaller lineup from Arizona on Saturday night. UA head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd confirmed center Motiejus Krivas is out for the season with a foot injury.
Krievas had missed the past few games with the ailment after averaging 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds this season. The 7-2, 260-pound center played 15.6 minutes per game in his healthy period and sported a 96.1 defensive rating.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more.
