Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Fall in Latest AP Poll Following 1-1 Week

UC suffered its first loss on the court and in the polls.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) attempts to grab at a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Howard Bison, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) attempts to grab at a loose ball in the first half of a college basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Howard Bison, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball squad fell a few spots in the AP Poll for the first time this season. Sunday's 84-67 win over Howard wasn't enough to keep their Tuesday loss at Villanova from hurting the ranking.

UC is at No. 22 in the latest poll (No. 14 last week) with the biggest game of the season looming on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET against Xavier on ESPN+.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

