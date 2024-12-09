All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Opening Transfer Offers Sent Out to Cincinnati Football Targets

Cincinnati is looking to beef up a few spots.

Russ Heltman

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The college football transfer portal is open, meaning Pinging The Portal is back for another cycle. The opening action starts with an offer for Elon tight end Cody Hardy.

The 6-5, 271-pound talent has one year of eligibility left after posting six catches for 36 yards and one score this past season at the FCS level (52.5 overall PFF grade on a career-high 437 snaps).

Cody Hardy
Cody Hardy / Cody Hardy on X

Cincinnati made an offer in the trenches to Charlotte offensive lineman PJ Wilkins.

The 6-7, 340-pound guard played 142 snaps as a redshirt freshman this past season. He has three years of eligibility left after posting a 60.4 PFF grade on 142 snaps in 2024.

PJ Wilkins
PJ Wilkins / PJ Wilkins on X

The offers kept flowing on Monday with Cincinnati reaching out to another Elon player in edge rusher Cazeem Moore.

The junior has one season of eligibility left after notching 51 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2024. It amounted to a strong 76.7 PFF grade on 540 snaps.

Cazeem Moore
Cazeem Moore / Cazeem Moore on X

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Look: Bearcats Get Final PFF Grades of 2024 Season Following Loss Against TCU

Scott Satterfield Addresses Direction of UC Football Program Following Just Eight Wins in First Two Seasons

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Fumbles End of Season Against TCU With Fifth Consecutive Loss

Report: Bearcats Star Defender Antwan Peek Jr. Out For Season With Neck Injury

Wes Miller Introduces Five-Star Signee Shon Abaev to 2025 Class: 'Big, Big-Time Player'

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Lands Commitment From First Five-Star Recruit of Wes Miller Era in Shon Abaev

Cincinnati Opens a Home Betting Underdog in Season Finale Against TCU

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Overwhelmed by Kansas State 41-15 in Fourth Consecutive Loss

Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Winning Ways on The Road Against Georgia Tech

Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week

PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State

Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State

Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football