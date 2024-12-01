Look: Bearcats Get Final PFF Grades of 2024 Season Following Loss Against TCU
CINCINNATI — The 2024 season ended with a dud for Cincinnati across Saturday's 20-13 loss to TCU. The team earned a 69.5 PFF grade from the fifth consecutive loss.
On offense, Brendan Sorsby posted another solid outing snap-to-snap at 75.7 overall, including a 78.7 rushing grade. He did what he had to do for a completely handicapped offense passing the ball. Sorsby's receivers dropped a whopping five passes on Saturday to round out a 10-drop total over the past three games (eight combined the rest of the season).
He bounced back well to close the campaign with three consecutive 70-plus grades after rough showings against Colorado and West Virginia.
The rest of the top performers included Gavin Gerhardt (70.1), Dartanyan Tinsley (65.9), Jamoi Mayes (65.9), and Luke Kandra (65.3). On the flip side, Francis Sherman (41.7 overall) posted a sub-52 grade for the sixth time in the past seven games to cap a terrible blocking season from that position group.
The other lowly graded players included Joe Royer (48.6), Tony Johnson (50), Gavin Grover (54.2), and Sterling Berkhalter (54.6).
Onto the defense, where things went much better on Saturday night. Jordan Robinson led the way in the secondary with a 76.2 grade amidst nice coverage all night. Derrick Canteen (72.3) mixed in behind him along with Jonathan Thompson (71), Montay Weedon (70.6), and Simeon Coleman (69.5).
The youth has stepped up well as the season went on, but UC is still looking for that next generation of trench impact. Dontay Corleone (63.7) didn't have much impact at all in his seventh-consecutive game with a sub-75 grade. He's no longer an elite player at season's end.
At the bottom, Cameron Roetherford (42.3 overall) had the lowest defensive grade, followed by Jordan Young (52.8), Tre Gola-Callard (53), Logan Wilson (55.2), and Brian Simms III (56.1).
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Opens a Home Betting Underdog in Season Finale Against TCU
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Corey Kiner And More Discuss 41-15 Loss to Kansas State
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Overwhelmed by Kansas State 41-15 in Fourth Consecutive Loss
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Winning Ways on The Road Against Georgia Tech
Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay in Top 20 of AP Poll After One-Game Week
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
Look: Cincinnati Falls Again in The Athletic's FBS Ranking Following Loss to Iowa State
Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson
Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game
Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels
Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More
Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State
Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss
Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk