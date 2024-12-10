Pinging The Portal: Offers And More Continue on Transfer Portal Day Two
CINCINNATI — We start the second day of Pinging The Portal with Cincinnati welcoming in Malachi Hosley for a visit. The electric Penn running back is coming to town Dec. 18-19. Hosley is also visiting Virginia and Georgia Tech.
The 5-10, 195-pound talent ran for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns this past season on 6.2 yards per carry at the FCS level.
He has two year's of eligibility left after earning an elite 88.8 PFF grade on 444 snaps in 2024.
Another Cincinnati offer went out to Old Dominion edge rusher Jaylon White-McClain. The sophomore holds two years of eligibility after notching 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.
It amounted to a career-high PFF grade (72.2 overall), and snap count (510). The 6-4, 254-pound hybrid player could do serious damage alongside Dontay Corleone.
Cincinnati is welcoming in Coastal Carolina transfer cornerback Matthew McDoom in for a visit. 247Sports's Matt Zenitz reported the undated visit from the All-Sun Belt corner.
McDoom tallied 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups last season. It finalized into a stellar 84.5 PFF grade on 547 snaps in 2024.
He could be an ideal replacement for Jordan Young as UC's top corner at 5-11, 170 pounds with strong ball skills.
