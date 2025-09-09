Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Adds International Guard to Complete 2025-26 Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team reportedly completed the 2025-26 roster build with Brazilian international guard Lucas Atauri. Multiple reports broke the news as Cincinnati beefs up its backcourt one final time amidst the exit of Jizzle James from the program.
The 21-year-old committed to play for DePaul last month, but Cincinnati swooped in to sign him at the last minute after an issue with his test scores. This past season, Atauri scored 6.5 points per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc for the Paulistano / Corpore São Paulo club team.
All 15 roster spots are now accounted for, with Day Day Thomas the only returning player who played serious minutes last season.
Atauri figures to flash between shooting guard and small forward throughout the season as Cincinnati tries to tap into that deep shooting acumen in the Big 12. He is mostly an outside shooter, posting a 39.9% overall field goal mark last season and an impressive 86% at the free-throw line.
The 21-year-old saw his minutes increase from 9.7 to 19.2 points per game last season as he tries to break into the Bearcats' rotation early on once games get going in the first week of November.
