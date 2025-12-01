Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Among Bottom Power Conference Schools in Opening NET Rankings
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' basketball loss to Eastern Michigan last Wednesday night has left them in a free fall across the NCAA's opening NET Rankings of the 2025 season.
UC is checking in at No. 154, which is the lowest of the Wes Miller era and makes them one of 10 power conference schools to be 150th or worse. Utah (175th) is the only Big 12 team ranked lower. The Bearcats' offensive woes have blunted any early hope for the 2025-26 campaign as they look to get Baba Miller and Jalen Celestine back soon. They are ranked 215th nationally in offensive efficiency on KenPom (lowest of Wes Miller era) to dampen a top-six defensive mark.
They likely can't afford another loss in non-conference play to avoid needing an impressive winning record in Big 12 play.
“I’m very disappointed. Adversity struck not the way we wanted it to, but now we have to handle it the right way," Wes Miller said after the EMU loss. "That means that we can’t accept it, we have to learn from it, and we have to become a better team because of it. That will be our approach moving forward.”
UC has to start by handling Tarleton State tonight in one of its five remaining Q3/4 games. It's a program that's done a good job avoiding these bad losses for the most part, and can't stack another one at home before the end of 2025.
The Bearcats take on Tarleton State at 7 p.m. ET Monday night.
