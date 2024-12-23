All Bearcats

Report: NCAA to Grant Eligibility Waiver to Former JUCO Players

Cincinnati could get a direct boost from this.

Russ Heltman

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) drives to the basket against the Grambling State Tigers in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats may have just gotten a major roster for next season and beyond. The NCAA ruled on Friday that players who previously used eligibility in junior college can apply for a waiver to get an additional year in 2025-26.

That means Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas could maybe play two more seasons at Cincinnati after playing his opening two years at Kilgore College.

"They let me coach Day Day Thomas the next 10 years, I'll take it," UC head coach Wes Miller said about the possibility of Thomas returning on Sunday. "Heck yeah, but I've learned this with changes and all the things that have happened. I've learned to not pay attention to it until things are final.

The ruling stems from Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia seeking extra eligibility despite having played in junior college already, like Thomas. As of now, the NCAA is continuing its case and there is just a one-year waiver in place for those who want to use it. The Bearcats' dynamic defensive guard hasn't made any declarations yet. He is averaging 7.6 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.8 rebounds so far this season.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

-----

Published
