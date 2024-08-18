All Bearcats

Former Bearcats Running Back Jerome Ford Considered Top Fantasy Football Sleeper

Ford had a breakout season in 2023.

James Rapien

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats running back Jerome Ford had a breakout season for the Browns last season, running for 813 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 44 catches for 319 yards and three scores.

Ford helped fill the void that Nick Chubb left behind after he suffered a gruesome knee injury last September.

Chubb is still recovering, which means Ford is expected to start the season as the Browns' lead back.

The Cincinnati alum enters the year as a consensus top-40 running back. He could rise up the rankings quickly if Chubb starts the year on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

The Browns took Ford in the fifth-round (156th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Cincinnati and ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021, helping the Bearcats make the College Football Playoff.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

You may also like:

Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist

Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace

Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground

Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent

Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson

Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

———

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and the Bearcats for AllBearcats.com. He is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with his family. 

Home/Betting