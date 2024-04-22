All Bearcats

Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher

The Bearcats have eight commitments in the class.

Neil Meyer

A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet lays on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in
A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet lays on the turf during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats welcomed the eighth member of the 2025 recruiting class on Monday. 

Three-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson announced his pledge to Cincinnati earlier today via social media. Patterson, a 6-3, 240-pound defensive tackle was previously committed to Northern Illinois before electing to reopen his recruiting process over the weekend. 

Patterson attends Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana. The three-star defensive lineman has seen his recruitment jump over the last few months after picking up reported offers from Boston College, Toledo, Texas Tech, and more. 

Patterson is currently rated as the 124th defensive lineman in the country while the 30th-ranked player in the state of Indiana. 

Patterson now joins Kolin Wilson, and Erik Gayle as the latest members of the 2025 recruiting class over the last week.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more. 

You may also like:

Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers

2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati

2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit

Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game

Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game

Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'

Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones

Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event

Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List

Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision

Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools

Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania

Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season

2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit

Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season

Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved

Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer

Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal

Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season

Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates

2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: 

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: 

Published
Neil Meyer

NEIL MEYER

My name is Neil Meyer I cover the Cincinnati Bearcats for All Bearcats and The Front Office News. You can also find me at the Riverfrontcincy where I have started covering FC Cincinnati. I'm a co-host on the Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast with former Cincinnati basketball player Alex Meacham and JT Smith, EIC of TFON.  I graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in sports administration. I have been covering the Bearcats since 2020.  When I’m not covering sports you can find me at a local sporting event or coaching high school sports. I'm in my second season as a high school volleyball coach. 