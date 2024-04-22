Cincinnati Lands Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats welcomed the eighth member of the 2025 recruiting class on Monday.
Three-star defensive lineman Benny Patterson announced his pledge to Cincinnati earlier today via social media. Patterson, a 6-3, 240-pound defensive tackle was previously committed to Northern Illinois before electing to reopen his recruiting process over the weekend.
Patterson attends Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana. The three-star defensive lineman has seen his recruitment jump over the last few months after picking up reported offers from Boston College, Toledo, Texas Tech, and more.
Patterson is currently rated as the 124th defensive lineman in the country while the 30th-ranked player in the state of Indiana.
Patterson now joins Kolin Wilson, and Erik Gayle as the latest members of the 2025 recruiting class over the last week.
