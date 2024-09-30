Brendan Sorsby Wins Weekly Award After Stellar Performance in Bearcats' Loss to Texas Tech
CINCINNATI — Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for a second time this season for his performance in Cincinnati's 44-41 loss to Texas Tech.
He completed 31-of-45 passes for 426 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 52 yards. He set career-highs in completions, attempts, yards and touchdown passes.
Sorsby's 478 total yards are the most by a Big 12 player this season, the most by a Bearcat since 2015 and fifth-most in school history.
He has become one of the top quaterbacks in the conference though five games. He's passed for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception. He's completing 66.3% of his attempts and is leading the conference with a 165.6 efficiency rating.
———
