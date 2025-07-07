Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone, Joe Royer Named to 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CINCINNATI — A pair of Bearcats football players are expected to have stellar seasons this coming fall. The Big 12 announced Joe Royer and Dontay Corleone as preseason All-Big 12 selections on Monday.
Corleone is coming off another consistent season as a mauler, despite a 2024 summer dealing with blood clots. He made an all-conference team for the third straight campaign, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors. The Godfather totaled 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last fall.
Meanwhile, Royer set the Bearcats' record by a tight end with 50 catches and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the feat (50 catches for 521 yards and three touchdowns last season). Both are key pillars of the program on opposite sides of the ball.
