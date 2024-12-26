All Bearcats

Former Cincinnati Quarterback Emory Jones Joining Atlanta Falcons Practice Squad

He played one season at Cincinnati.

Russ Heltman

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Emory Jones (10) passes the ball during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 22, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis.
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones is joining the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Jones went undrafted last April and spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens in training camp before most recently joining the Falcons. 

Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ website reports Jones is getting added to play on the scout team. His dual-threat profile can simulate Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels’ skillset.

Atlanta is playing Washington on Sunday. Jones passed for 2,219 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the 2023 season at Cincinnati.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

