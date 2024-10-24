All Bearcats

Look: Brendan Sorsby Makes Manning Award Midseason Watchlist

Cincinnati has one of the better QBs in the country.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the Third quarter of the College Football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the Third quarter of the College Football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Make that two national watchlists this week for Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He cracked the midseason Manning Award watchlist on Thursday after making the same one for the Davey O'Brien Award.

Sorsby ranks among the top 30 quarterbacks nationally in most major statistics, including passing yards (1,928, 14th), completions per game (22.3, 18th), and completion rate (67.2%, 19th).

The Bearcats signal-caller has a chance to prove himself on a national stage against fellow strong passer Shedeur Sanders on Saturday night.

