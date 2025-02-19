Look: Dontay Corleone Makes Major Way-Too-Early All-America Team as Spring Football Approaches
CINCINNATI — Dontay Corleone got some recognition from ESPN's Chris Low in his Way-Too-Early All-America picks for the 2025 season.
He had Corleone as the second-team defensive line pick behind Clemson's Peter Woods.
Corleone hasn't matched the heights he hit in 2022 as a redshirt freshman (93.8 overall PFF grade, best among all college defenders), but he's still been very good over the last two seasons, most recently earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024.
He is Cincinnati's best player entering spring football and beyond.
