Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
CINCINNATI — UC football is among the top-five schools for three-star 2026 Decatur Central (Indiana) cornerback Kasmir Hicks. The 5-11, 170-pound talent announced Cincinnati is in the finalist group with Louisville, Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Missouri.
According to 247Sports, Hicks is the 523rd-ranked player nationally and the 45th-best cornerback in the class. Hicks plays cornerback and has great results in the return game (seven kickoff returns for 334 yards and two scores as a junior)
He held 18 offers before slicing his list down to five. Cincinnati offered him in June 2024. Check out the talent's highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium
'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah
Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns
Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied
On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd
Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk