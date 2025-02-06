Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team got a special pregame visit from former head coach Bob Huggins ahead of Wednesday's win against UCF. It was the latest surprise this week, following a Monday practice where Miller noted the team just played dodgeball instead of hammering more technique.
Sometimes loosening up and reminding yourself to have fun is the right elixir. Cincinnati played free and fast in the 93-83 Quad 1 win over UCF.
"He came in the locker room before the game and came to see me, and guys, if you've been alive on this earth in the last 40 years, and you think about Cincinnati basketball, that's the first person you think about," Miller said about Huggins' appearance. "To have his support, and he had a Cincinnati shirt on, I don't know if you guys saw that, and to have his support, and that's the kind of stuff that touches me and I don't take that lightly. Whether it's Mick Cronin or Bob Huggins and a long list of former players, the guys have been supportive, not just when things are going well.
"They've been supportive when things are going bad. I don't know if you can have a higher drive than me, but whatever the highest drive is you feel a little bit extra because you feel some responsibility. But that was cool. And then I told him to come talk to the team, and I thought that was really neat for them, too. So yeah, that kind of stuff, it means a lot. I honestly can't put into words how much that means that somebody in his position is willing to come be supportive for all the right reasons."
Free and loose came up a lot in the postgame comments. Cincinnati has been playing tight for weeks, but smacking each other with some dodgeballs seemed to unlock their joy for competition again.
"I don't believe in gimmicks," Miller said about the unique activity. "I believe in work and I believe in an everyday approach. I'm sure that'll get out there. But the truth is simpler than dodgeball. We played dodgeball on Monday, and it's the first time in a long time that they've all smiled, not smiling silly, smiling like having joy, just competing. And the coaches played, guys, I was freaking smiling, not silly, not funny, just joy, competing. And we all fell in love with basketball at one point, when there was no pressure and there was no expectations, we just fell in love with competing, and we liked basketball better than any of the other ones. And it was just good to see them get back to losing themselves in competition.
"Afterwards, that's what we talked about, 'Hey, man, you got to go play basketball the way you played dodgeball today,' and at some point in your life, that's how you played basketball all the time. You didn't carry all this extra stuff on your shoulders. And honestly, I thought our guys practiced that way yesterday, and I thought they played that way today. I think Day Day would agree. So, you know, we're not going to try to become a dodgeball team, but we got to continue to play free and loose basketball, not always with our style of play, but in just our brains like we just got to play free and have fun. And that doesn't mean play soft and not play hard, but we got to let some of the other external stuff go, and again I thought the guys did a nice job with that tonight."
Cincinnati has a clear path to success in the Big 12 after a wonky week leading into this win: Run, play free, and slam home that basketball with their high-flying athletes.
There's a long climb to get back into NCAA Tournament contention, but Wednesday was a great sign for an extended bounceback.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied
On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd
Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road
Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others
Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State
Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk