All Bearcats

Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium

Braving the elements.

Russ Heltman

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot makes a snow angel in the fourth quarter of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati Bearcats mascot makes a snow angel in the fourth quarter of a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are working hard under the guise of lead strength coach Niko Palazeti this winter.

Check out the latest video update on their snowy workouts at Nippert Stadium:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams

Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns

Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents

Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied

On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd

Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team

Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road

Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others

Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati

NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football