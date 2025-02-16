Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History

In his last 3 games, Jizzle James has scored 24, 25 and 25 points.

The last Bearcat to score at least 24 in 3 straight was Deonta Vaughn in 2008.

Jarron Cumberland and Sean Kilpatrick had similar 3 game streaks, but only had 23 in one of the games. SK had a 5 game streak with 22+ pic.twitter.com/WIMuNIkcTf