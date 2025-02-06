Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
CINCINNATI — UC basketball earned its first Quad 1 win of the season on Wednesday night 93-83 over UCF, but brutal performances against good teams are why they still hold less than a 5% to make the NCAA Tournament on most major projections.
Flipping some projected losses into wins down the stretch against good teams is the only way UC can reclaim a hold on one of those coveted at-large bids. Cincinnati has four guaranteed Quad 1 games remaining and likely needs to win at least three to have real hope.
