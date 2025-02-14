All Bearcats

Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks

UC has added a few players in recent weeks.

Russ Heltman

A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and gloves sits on the turf during Cincinnati Bearcats football practice Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats 107
A Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and gloves sits on the turf during Cincinnati Bearcats football practice Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats 107 / Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats landed another commitment in the 2026 class from Clay-Chalkville (Alabama) safety Xavier Starks.

The 6-foot, 185-pound talent is not ranked on a major service and holds 14 offers from schools like Arkansas and UAB.

He is Cincinnati's fifth commit in the class and second safety addition after Jaidon Windom committed last week. Check out Starks's highlights here.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

