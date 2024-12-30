All Bearcats

Pinging The Portal: Bearcats Welcoming Duke Running Back Star Thomas For Visit, Offer Cornerback Sascha Garcia

Cincinnati is looking for more additions.

Russ Heltman

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) runs for yardage against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — More transfer portal news trickled out on Monday as the Bearcats look to add more players in the coming weeks. 247Sports's Chris Hummer reported Duke transfer running back Star Thomas is visiting Cincinnati soon.

Thomas notched 213 carries for 871 yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season to pair with 20 catches for 153 yards and a score. The 6-foot, 210-pound back has one year of eligibility left.

He tallied a 70.7 PFF grade this season on a career-high 535 snaps. Cincinnati doesn't have a clear go-to rushing option on the roster right now and Thomas could take that baton from Corey Kiner.

Cincinnati also showed interest in William & Mary cornerback Sascha Garcia with an offer.

The redshirt freshman holds three more years of eligibility after tallying 19 tackles and 10 pass breakups as an FCS Freshman All-Amercan.

That amounted to a 73.1 PFF grade on 620 snaps at 6-2, 185 pounds.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

