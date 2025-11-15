Scott Satterfield And Others Dive Into Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Clash With Arizona
CINCINNATI — UC football dropped its first home game of the 2025 season on Saturday in a 30-24 loss to Arizona. Cincinnati had a few players, and Scott Satterfield discuss the loss, including Brendan Sorsby, Dontay Corleone, and Gavin Gerhardt.
The Bearcats let things slip away after carrying a 14-10 lead into halftime.
"They gave us some problems in the running game, and then you're not fitting right, you're not tackling well, then they're going to extend their drives," Satterfield said about the loss. "And that's what they were able to do, and stay on the sticks. I think they ended up eight for 16 on third down, 50% you know. And conversely, on our side of the ball early in the game, we did some great things, running the football, popped some big runs, and then we hit a little wall there.
"And I thought we were trying to mix it up on first down, throw the football, and we don't complete it. Now, you're behind the sticks. The next thing you know, it's third and long, and that's difficult when you're playing a defense that brings the pressure like they do, and plays tight man [coverage]. You're gonna have to be able to make plays when you get tight man, and we didn't make enough of them today in the passing game. Again, this has been the story all year, just didn't have the ball enough."
Cincinnati has BYU up next, with the home kickoff time getting announced tomorrow.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk