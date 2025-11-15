All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield And Others Dive Into Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Clash With Arizona

UC has two games remaining in the regular season.

Russ Heltman

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield watches the teams warm up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield watches the teams warm up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC football dropped its first home game of the 2025 season on Saturday in a 30-24 loss to Arizona. Cincinnati had a few players, and Scott Satterfield discuss the loss, including Brendan Sorsby, Dontay Corleone, and Gavin Gerhardt.

The Bearcats let things slip away after carrying a 14-10 lead into halftime.

"They gave us some problems in the running game, and then you're not fitting right, you're not tackling well, then they're going to extend their drives," Satterfield said about the loss. "And that's what they were able to do, and stay on the sticks. I think they ended up eight for 16 on third down, 50% you know. And conversely, on our side of the ball early in the game, we did some great things, running the football, popped some big runs, and then we hit a little wall there. 

"And I thought we were trying to mix it up on first down, throw the football, and we don't complete it. Now, you're behind the sticks. The next thing you know, it's third and long, and that's difficult when you're playing a defense that brings the pressure like they do, and plays tight man [coverage]. You're gonna have to be able to make plays when you get tight man, and we didn't make enough of them today in the passing game. Again, this has been the story all year, just didn't have the ball enough."

Cincinnati has BYU up next, with the home kickoff time getting announced tomorrow.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football