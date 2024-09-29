All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield Discussed Controversial Non-Call at End of Bearcats' Loss to Red Raiders

The Bearcats are 3-2 on the season following the loss.

James Rapien

Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield checks the scoreboard in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield checks the scoreboard in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats came up short against the Red Raiders on Saturday night, ultimately losing 44-41 in a back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, officiating became a big part of the story.

Officials threw a flag after Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby gave himself up with 58 seconds left and Cincinnati moving the ball down the field.

Sorsby was hit by C.J. Baskerville and a penalty was thrown. The Red Raiders were called for targeting ... until they weren't.

Officials picked up the flag and there was a 10 second run off afterward.

"I couldn't really quite understand what he was trying to say on that one," Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I was really angry on that because when you give yourself up, you're not supposed to get hit."

Cincinnati could've used a timeout to stop the clock, but the momentum had begun to swing. No 15 yard penalty, no ejection and 10 seconds of valuable time off the clock.

"He calls the penalty, they end up taking it off, yet we still get penalized for 10 seconds," Satterfield said. "We got screwed on that one.

"Would've loved to have a little extra time at the end because I feel we would've had an opportunity to go down and probably get into the end zone."

Instead, Cincinnati attempted a 51-yard field goal. Nathan Hawks attempt was wide right as time expired.

