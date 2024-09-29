Scott Satterfield Discussed Controversial Non-Call at End of Bearcats' Loss to Red Raiders
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats came up short against the Red Raiders on Saturday night, ultimately losing 44-41 in a back-and-forth game. Unfortunately, officiating became a big part of the story.
Officials threw a flag after Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby gave himself up with 58 seconds left and Cincinnati moving the ball down the field.
Sorsby was hit by C.J. Baskerville and a penalty was thrown. The Red Raiders were called for targeting ... until they weren't.
Officials picked up the flag and there was a 10 second run off afterward.
"I couldn't really quite understand what he was trying to say on that one," Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I was really angry on that because when you give yourself up, you're not supposed to get hit."
Cincinnati could've used a timeout to stop the clock, but the momentum had begun to swing. No 15 yard penalty, no ejection and 10 seconds of valuable time off the clock.
"He calls the penalty, they end up taking it off, yet we still get penalized for 10 seconds," Satterfield said. "We got screwed on that one.
"Would've loved to have a little extra time at the end because I feel we would've had an opportunity to go down and probably get into the end zone."
Instead, Cincinnati attempted a 51-yard field goal. Nathan Hawks attempt was wide right as time expired.
The Bearcats are 3-2 on the season following the loss.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
You may also like:
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
———
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats