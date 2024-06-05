Bearcats Season Ends With 85-81 Loss to Indiana State: Special Group 'If The Nucleus Stays Together'
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats 2023-24 season is over after an 85-81 loss to Indiana State.
Jizzle James (21 points in a career-high 39 minutes) and Simas Lukošius (26 points, four rebounds) did their best to keep up with the Sycamores, but some questionable missed fouls and another scorching ISU night from outside did Cincinnati in (13-of-30 from deep).
"Congratulations to Indiana State. They're a very good basketball team. I'm certainly disappointed in the outcome," UC head coach Wes Miller said after the game. "We were in a position to win the game. I was really proud of how our guys prepared and how they came ready to play. We just couldn't close it out, and we've been in that situation a lot this year. It's frustrating to end like that. Listen, we did some really good things, especially short-handed and some guys playing a lot of minutes, and I thought they handled that very well. I didn't like the way we defended in the second half. We didn't get back in transition as well as we should, something we did well in the first half. Indiana State shot the three well in the second half. I'm proud to be the coach of this team, I'm excited about the future of this program, and this group did a lot to set this foundation that I'll remember forever."
Now comes transfer portal season as Cincinnati has never felt closer to high-level contention in the Wes Miller era.
They are arguably just one scoring wing away from having something special in the mix next season. Lukošius and James hit a big stride down the stretch, and Dan Skillings Jr. proved throughout the final weeks that he's a cornerstone piece of the program.
"Obviously, we're devastated about losing," Lukošius said about the loss. "I think we've turned the corner. I think we can be building something really special here. I'm really glad we played this game. It was really important for our development, for everything."
Miller echoed a similar appreciation for the tournament experience.
"We're in pain right now, but for a number of reasons, this was the right thing to play this event," Miller said. "It baffles me that some people turned it down."
Now things turn to the portal as the staff tries to keep this group together and add a big-time talent(s) to it.
"We'll get back real late tonight and we'll start meeting with the guys over the next week," Miller said about the next steps. "This is a different era now right? You can see it looking around the country. We want to keep this group together, there's no doubt about it. I think we have a group if the nucleus stays together it could be the makings of something really, really special. So that'll be a priority."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Winners and Losers from Cincinnati Bearcats' 73-72 Victory Over San Fransisco Dons
Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats' Win Over San Francisco Dons in Overtime Thriller
Good, Bad and Ugly From Cincinnati Bearcats' 73-72 Overtime Win Over San Francisco Dons
Cincinnati Bearcats Prospect Breakdown: Wide Receiver Kale Woodburn
Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List
Jason and Travis Kelce to Host “New Heights Live” Show at University of Cincinnati Campus
Report: Conference Revenue Sharing Splits Revealed From New College Football Playoff Media Contract
Four-Star 2026 LB Cincere Johnson Talks Offer From Cincinnati
Trio of Bearcats Get Big 12 All-Conference Recognition
Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Cal Thrush Recaps Past Cincinnati Visits And Offer
Four-Star 2025 Cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch Puts UC in Top Five Schools
Highlights: Cincinnati Gets Revenge Over West Virginia
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls West Virginia 92-56 on Senior Day
Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Cal Thrush Recaps Past Cincinnati Visits And Offer
Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Bringing New Heights Podcast to UC Campus For Live Show
Watch: Cincinnati Running Backs Coach Sean Dawkins Meets With Media For First Time
Watch: Cincinnati DB Derrick Canteen Discusses Early Impression of Program
Three-Star 2025 OL Andrew Stargel Talks Cincinnati Recruitment, Bearcats 'Definitely' a Top School
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats