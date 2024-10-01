Cincinnati Bearcats Star Brendan Sorsby Makes National Player of the Week Honorable Mention List
CINCINNATI — Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby was placed on the national player of the week honorable mention list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Tuesday.
It's the second time Sorsby has been an honoable mention this season. The Big 12 Newcomer of the Week passed for 426 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 44-41 loss to Texas Tech. He also ran for 52 yards to lead the Beacxats in rushing.
The 426-yards passing were the highest by a UC quarterback since 2015 and the ninth-most in school history.
Sorsby has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,481 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception in five games this season.
