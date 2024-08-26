Former Bearcats Star Jerome Ford Set to Start for Cleveland Browns With Nick Chubb Out
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats running back Jerome Ford is expected to be the Browns starting running back, at least for the first month of the season.
Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb will start the year on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.
That clears the way for Ford, who had a breakout season for the Browns last season, running for 813 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 44 catches for 319 yards and three scores.
Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury last September.
The Browns took Ford in the fifth-round (156th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Cincinnati and ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021, helping the Bearcats make the College Football Playoff.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
You may also like:
Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Former Cincinnati Volleyball Player Jordan Thompson Wins Silver at 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: Highlights During Cincinnati Bearcats' Fall Camp Scrimmage
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Center Gavin Gerhardt Named to Rimington Trophy Watchlist
Brendan Sorsby Updates Comfortability With Cincinnati Playbook
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Tee Higgins Notices Funny Mistake on NFL Player Profile
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
———
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats