Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Browns)

For the second week in a row, the Cleveland Browns will be without starting tight end David Njoku due to a knee injury.
The veteran was banged up in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, playing just 8.7 percent of the team's snaps (while also catching a touchdown) before exiting. Now, he'll miss his third game of the 2025 season in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
This season, Njoku has split time at tight end with rookie Harold Fannin Jr., and it's led to some pedestrian numbers for the veteran. Njoku has 33 catches on 48 targets for just 293 yards and four scores. He has found the end zone in three of his last six games, but he has not been as consistent of a target in this weak Browns offense.
Cleveland is set as a massive underdog against the Bills, and for good reason. The Browns struggled mightily in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, scoring just three points in a 31-3 loss.
With Njoku out, here's how the SI Betting team is wagering on this Cleveland offense in the prop market.
Best Browns Prop Bet vs. Bills
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for the Browns-Bills matchup, and he's eyeing rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to have a big game:
Quinshon Judkins OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Browns' run defense is elite, but the Bills' run defense has been one of the worst. They're 27th in opponent rush success rate, 31st in opponent rush EPA, and 31st in opponent yards per carry, allowing a staggering 5.4 yards per rush. The Browns would be smart to lean on Quinshon Judkins early and often, even if they face an early deficit. 59+ rushing yards isn't asking too much from the Browns' rookie running back.
