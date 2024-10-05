All Bearcats

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star James Hudson III Being Placed on Injured Reserve

This is a bummer...

James Rapien

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) swaps jerseys with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats star James Hudson III is being placed on injured reserve, the Browns announced on Friday.

Hudson suffered a shoulder injury last week. He will miss at least four games with the injury.

He has appeared in all four games for the Browns this season, making three starts.

Hudson is in his fourth NFL season. He's appeared in 50 games and made 17 starts since the Browns took him in the fourth round (110th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

